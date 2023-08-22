Anushka Shetty Charged Rs 6 Crore For Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Reports

Anushka Shetty is considered one of the finest actresses down South. She was a part of the blockbuster film series Baahubali, for which she got worldwide acclaim. Now, she will be seen in the film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. There are reports which suggest that Anushka has charged a huge sum for her role in the film. Anushka Shetty is returning to the silver screen with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty after a break.

The film is thus creating a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans. According to reports, Anushka has charged Rs 6 crore for her appearance in the film. This news has further elevated the buzz surrounding the film. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role. The film’s trailer was released on Monday. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P. It is a romantic comedy, in which the character of Anushka – who is a professional chef – is looking for a suitable man to marry. Naveen portrays the character of a laid-back comedian. According to the trailer, Anushka’s character Anvitha does not believe in relationships but wants a marriage to have a child.