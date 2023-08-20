AP Dhillon And Banita Sandhu Are NOT Dating? Here's Why Netizens Feel So

AP Dhillon, Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, and British actress Banita Sandhu are in the headlines currently. There are rumours of both dating but they have not made it official. Well, on Saturday, the actress did share a series of photos making their relationship official. And now netizens are speculating that both are not dating and it’s all fake. Yes, you are reading right.

Reddit shared a screengrab from a video that was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. The photo went viral and netizens immediately rushed to the comment section saying they are not dating. One of them wrote, “Yeah it’s all PR. I live in another country and very closely know his actual girlfriend lol. Edit: I know y’all want “tea", but like, there is none. They’re your everyday loved up, normal couple. He’s very introverted and sweet, his ego is a bit inflated because of all the success but whose wouldnt be lol but he’s chill, friendly and takes care of those he loves."

Another comment read, “Is it only me who thinks that this is crazy? They have partners already but they’re going to go to this extent for PR?" Another reader commented, “no but if this is PR how are their partners okay with it?? I mean wow! this industry is insanely hecked up cuz sure the video is just an act but they dropped those photos and all these spottings to clearly insinuate Banita and AP are together."

Take a look here: