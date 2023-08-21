With You: Is AP Dhillon’s Latest Song With Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Really About Mushy Love?

The new hit number of top Punjabi singer AP Dhillon With You is played over mush romantic visuals and seems to be a love-filled travelogue converted into a music video with Dhillon’s girlfriend, Banita Sandhu. But the meaning of the song’s lyrics in Punjabi composed by Dhillon’s band member Shinda Kahlon actually portrays sadness, tears and heartbreak.

Sample this: the song starts with lyrics that see Dhillon singing that his love interest stole his heart, and left him worth nothing (tu meinu chadeya na kakh da). He then goes on to say that she did not become his queen and though he thinks of happiness, he wonders why she left him in tears (akhan vich kyun de gayi paani).

AP Dhillon continues to sing what he had thought of as promises now seem to be excuses to him (pehla si ji vade, hun ne sab mainu lagde laare). He further sings that sorrow is now with him while tears keep falling from his eyes and he can’t find any support (ajj hi gam naal pala, vagde naino hanju khare, katon na hun labhan sahare).

The song has crossed 8.2 million views on YouTube since being uploaded on August 11 and coincided with a documentary on Dhillon’s life AP Dhillon - First of a Kind being streamed on Amazon.