AP Dhillon Protects Banita Sandhu During Dinner Outing, Fuels Dating Rumours; Watch Viral Video

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu are rumoured to be dating. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu are rumoured to be dating. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:19 IST

Mumbai, India

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu fuelled dating rumours with their recent outing.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu fuelled dating rumours when they stepped out together on Wednesday night. The actress, who was seen in the film October, sparked dating rumours after she shared a video in which she was seen kissing Dhillon. Dhillon also released a music video titled With You featuring Banita. Although the rumoured couple is yet to address the speculations, fans were convinced that they are together after they spotted them attending the premiere of Dhillon’s docuseries together and headed out for a dinner date thereafter. They were joined by their friends and other stars from the industry.

In photos and videos from last night, Banita looked gorgeous in an orange bodyfitting dress. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with minimal makeup and a bold lipstick. She was spotted at the docuseries premiere, cheering Dhillon on, and soon after was captured riding in the same car as the singer as they headed for dinner. At dinner, Dhillon was seen protecting Banita as the paparazzi surrounded them. Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section to extend their support to the rumoured couple. “Really hope they are dating," a fan wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis.

    • Meanwhile, Dhillon is preparing for the release of his four-part docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The docuseries is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

    Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:15 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 10:19 IST
