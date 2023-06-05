Apart From Jaya Bachchan, Rekha Didn't Get Along With These Actresses Either

Rekha is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has been famous for her evergreen charm and ageless beauty in Bollywood. She also established herself due to her strong acting abilities and her fluent dancing skills. However, the actress has always been in the news due to various controversies. Rekha reportedly has had disputes with various other actresses, which later escalated to the point where they even stopped talking to each other.

When Rekha was at the peak of her career, she was linked with the superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. The two met during the shooting of a film and later fell in love with each other. However, Amitabh Bachchan was already married to Jaya Bachchan at that time. When the rumours of their affair surfaced, this angered Jaya Bachchan, who went to the sets of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s film. Seeing the two actors sitting in a corner together, the Sholay actress had a huge fight with Rekha. According to reports, things between them got quite intense and since then, they have not talked to each other.