Apoorva Lakhia Calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘Batman of Bollywood’; Actor Says ‘I’m Very Embarrassed’

Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way in Bollywood. He has created a separated niche for himself and has been part of several commercially successful movies. He was recently called ‘Batman Of Bollywood’ by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia. Reacting to the statement, Abhishek said that he felt ‘embarrassed’. The duo had previously worked together in the 2003 film Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost.

Apoorva Lakhia recently stated, Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘Batman of Bollywood, the superhero, who is a human being’. While speaking to ETimes about the same, he shared, “I am very embarrassed. Apu (poorva) is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He’s been a part of my life for over 20 years."

He added, “He’s a close collaborator of mine, he’s like my elder brother. He’s a part of every momentous occasion in my life - be it my wedding or my daughter’s birth or any milestone. He’s considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that."