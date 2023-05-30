Apoorva Lakhia Shares Why Amitabh Bachchan Would Deliberately Make People Climb Three Floors To Meet Him

Apoorva Lakhia, a well-known filmmaker, recently revealed that Amitabh Bachchan would make people climb three floors to meet him. He recalled in an interview that at Janak’s, where Amitabh’s office used to be earlier, the lift would never be working. He would always have to climb stairs to meet the actor.

In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, the Shootout At Lokhandwala director said, “One day before I had meeting with Amit ji and I am standing outside and smoking. Suddenly his car comes, and you know how he walks. He puts his head down and walks. And he is walking, walking and gets into lift and goes up. So, I tried to go into the lift, they didn’t let me go up. They shut the door and it didn’t come down only. I am pressing the button, third floor is not coming down. So, I go up eventually. I had my pista and badam which was offered to me. I go and said sir I thought the lift was broken every time. He said, “Appu the thing is na that when a person comes to offer me a film I like him to walk up and see who he is going to meet? Let him see Prakash Mehra, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, Rishikesh Mukherjee all of these guys who have worked with from the first film and by the time he goes up money is of not importance."

Apoorva described Amitabh as special and said, “He asked me to work with him when he knew I had no work, because I’d worked with Abhishek before. None of Abhishek’s films were doing well and he was still working, but I wasn’t. Money wasn’t even discussed. He just wanted to give me a chance."

In the same interview, the director talked about many other things including the casting of Vivek Oberoi in Shootout At Lokhandwala. He said he was getting calls to replace Vivek. Currently, he is promoting the second season of the web series Crackdown.