Appa Rao Lashes Out At YouTubers For Creating Fake Thumbnails Of Celebrity Deaths

Jabardasth is one of the most watched comedy shows in the Telugu television circuit and has dominated the TRP charts as well for a very long time. Many actors working on this show have also received unparalleled love including Jabardasth Appa Rao. Appa Rao was propelled to fame with his hilarious antics on the show.

In an interview with a media portal, Rao shared his views about the fake news circulated by the Youtube channels. According to Rao, these channels deliberately create thumbnails related to the death of some senior celebrities. The veteran artist said that they aim to receive a large number of views and subscribers by putting up these thumbnails.

Rao expressed grief over the fact that they don’t even bother to verify the truth before uploading such sensational news items. The actor further said that the channels should not indulge in these activities as they cause immense pain to the actors mentally. Rao also revealed other rumours which have been circulated about him like his stint in Bigg Boss, roles in some movies, etc.

Advertisement

Apart from this interview, Rao is also the hot topic of discussion for his last film Ganaa, written and directed by Medapati Vijay Krishna. Ganaa comprises a stellar star cast including Krishna in the lead role. Actresses Yogisha Sukanya and Teju Anupoju play the female leads. Naga Mahesh, Anantha Prabhu and Dorababu Pediredla also acted in the film. Released on March 17, Ganaa was a hit at the box office.