AR Rahman Asks Wife Saira Banu ‘Don’t Talk in Hindi…’ at Public Event, Video Goes Viral

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has drawn everyone’s attention after a video of him asking his wife, Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi but in Tamil has gone viral. In the video, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 music composer was seen accepting an award on stage with his wife Saira by his side. The music composer was speaking about how Saira rewatches his interviews when she was asked to weigh in. When Rahman handed her the mic, he told her not to speak in Hindi.

“I don’t like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice," he said in the viral clip before the host asked Saira to speak. But before she could begin, Rahman told her, “Don’t talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil." Saira appeared to be embarrassed while the audience broke into a fit of laughter and applause. She confessed her Tamil isn’t good.

“Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can’t speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That’s all I can say," she said. Watch the video below:

Although Rahman has worked in different film industries, he has always advocated for Tamil. At the launch of 99 Songs, a musical that Rahman had co-written and produced, Rahman jokingly walked off the stage after the film’s actor Ehan Bhat was asked a question in Hindi. In a video that went viral at the time, Ehan began speaking in Hindi when Rahman intervened and said, “Hindi?" and walked off the stage. “Didn’t I ask you earlier if you speak in Tamil or not," he said, with a smile, hinting that he was only joking.

Meanwhile, Rahman married Saira Banu in 1995 and together they have three children – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

