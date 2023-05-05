Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » AR Rahman Bats for Communal Harmony Amid The Kerala Story Controversy, Says 'Love For Humanity...'

AR Rahman Bats for Communal Harmony Amid The Kerala Story Controversy, Says 'Love For Humanity...'

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story has been creating headlines ever since its trailer was released.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Amid The Kerala Story release, AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding in mosque.
Amid The Kerala Story release, AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding in mosque.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Thursday highlighted communal harmony while reacting to a “Kerala Story" on Twitter. “Love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," Rahman said as the eminent composer shared a video on social media showing a Hindu couple tying the knot in a Kerala mosque. Rahman had retweeted the video, captioned as “Here is another #KeralaStory", shared by a page on the microblogging site.

“Bravo… love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," Rahman wrote as he shared the video with his over 24 million Twitter followers.

Advertisement

The almost two-minute clip, reported by independent digital platform The News Minute, shows a Hindu couple tying the knot in a mosque in Kerala’s Alappuzha city. According to the video, the bride’s mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque’s committee for help with her daughter’s wedding. Rahman’s tweet comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’.

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story has been creating headlines ever since its trailer was released. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. It reportedly unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women allegedly going missing in Kerala and are said to have been radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. The trailer of the film triggered protests in Kerala and some parts of the country along with some political parties calling for a ban on the screening of the film.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Vipul Shah recently addressed the controversies surrounding the film, owing to its subject. Although he believes that they are simply portraying the “truth" through the movie, he feels that political parties have the right to express their dissent as it’s “a sign of a healthy democracy."

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 12:43 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 12:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week