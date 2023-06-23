AR Rahman Channels His Inner Actor, Recreates Raawadi Meme With Shuba, Snehan

Oscar winner music maestro AR Rahman is known to be someone who prefers to stay behind the camera. However, the music composer has taken all by surprise when he decided to indulge himself in some light-hearted humour and recreated the viral meme on his Pathu Thala song Raawadi. Singer Shuba made Rahman and lyricist Snehan join in the video along with her. The original meme Instagram Reel is created by Vikram Arul Vidyapathi and Hari Muniyappan which shows a hilarious take on the recording session of the song.

In the video, shared by Shuba, the trio can be seen recreating the meme but ended up adding their twist when after a few moments, AR Rahman steps ahead and takes the mic away from Shuba and Snehan shows Shuba the lyrics. The video ends with AR Rahman peeking into the camera.

“Had to recreate this masterpiece with the Ogs, Yes- yes I did get AR Rahman to act LOL make sure to stream our song Raawadi! Original video by Vikram Arul Vidyapathi and Hari Muniyappan," Shuba wrote in the caption of the video.

She even added in the comments section, “Who else hasn’t gotten over seeing AR sir act because I certainly haven’t LOL."

Even the original creator of the meme, Vikram reacted to the video and said, “Omg, Thank you so much."

The fans are also elated with the video. One of them wrote, “Hahahaha, watching on loop! Thank you for sharing this version of ARR." Another one said, “The way he grabs Mike… the way he stares in the end, why so cute?"

Watch AR Rahman vibing with Snehan and Shuba here: