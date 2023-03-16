AR Rahman Claims India is Sending 'Wrong Movies' for the Oscars, Says 'We Have to Be...'

Ace-composer AR Rahman made a shocking statement recently when he opined that the wrong movies were being sent to the Oscars from India. This year, three movies were nominated for the Academy Awards- The Elephant Whisperers, RRR and All That Breathes, and two of them bagged the prestigious trophy. The music maestro, who is also an Academy Award winner and a Grammy recipient, made this claim during his conversation with musician L Subramaniam.

“Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar… they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am just like DON’T", he said as quoted by The Indian Express. He added, “We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing."

Advertisement

The music maestro also spoke about his journey in the music industry and said, “I came in the transitional period of technological change. It gave me a lot of time to experiment and fail. Nobody knew my failure, they only saw my success because it all happened inside the studio. We kept coming back again and doing it. So, the freedom I got because of having a home studio."

He continued, “When we listen to their music, why can’t they listen to our music? I kept asking that and that ‘why’ became better production, better quality, better distribution, and mastering and that still drives me."

Advertisement

Indian documentary film The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film where as SS Rajamouli’s RRR received the award for Best Original Song for its track Naatu Naatu. However, Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes did not bag the Academy Award.

Read all the Latest Movies News here