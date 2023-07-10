AR Rahman Reacts To Music Producer Revealing His Songs Helped Against Suicidal Thoughts

Oscar-winning composer and singer AR Rahman has a huge fan base. The music maestro in his career has given music a new definition over the years from exceptional songs to soul-stirring song which has gained not just accolades but ephemeral joy for admirers. While his songs give much solace but changed this particular person’s life who was having suicidal thoughts. A Malasian-born music producer, Selvakumar D recently revealed on Twitter that he was about to commit suicide when one of his friends texted him to listen to AR Rahman’s song Naane Varugiren from the film Ok Kanmani.

Sharing a picture of miniature audio buttons tattooed on his skin and a little tribute to the music composer with his initials, “ARR". Selvakumar D in the tweet wrote, “Dear guru AR Rahmnan sir, it was April 4, 2015 midnight, almost an inch away from taking off my life away from this earth. I got a message that saying ‘Anne, you should listen this album by AR Rahman sir. You gonna love it’."

He continued and shared that it was the album of Ok Kanmani and the first song he listened to was Naane Varugiren which he just played. His mind changed after he heard Poolatha en Ithayam. The music composer also added that he went back home and locked himself for 48 hours with just his headphones and kept hearing the song on repeat.

Selvakumar D also mentioned that he then realized that he wasn’t in the place anymore where he was going to take his life and the song “literally" saved his life.

He also shared that he cried his lungs out from the pain of mental and his heart to relieve the pain after listening to Chinnanjiru Chinnanjiru Ragasiyame. “That’s when I realised how worth the life of not giving up. Facing too many failures in my music career until I have the fear I couldn’t save my music," he added.

He ended his long note by thanking AR Rahman for creating such a song. From learning music through your compositions and scores to being a human by your words, grateful for this life," he added.