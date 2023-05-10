AR Rahman Relates To Viral Clip Of Sting Watching His Song 'Murdered’ On Stage

Despite his generally mild demeanour, AR Rahman has never hesitated to express his views on issues that matter to him on social media. In a recent instance, he retweeted an old video of British musician Sting looking despondent while watching Puerto Rican singer Jose Feliciano perform his hit song Every Breath You Take, and commented that he had been in a comparable circumstance before. The music maestro reposted a widely circulated video that was recorded at the Polar Music Prize ceremony in 2017. It has resurfaced with a caption that read: “Sting watching his song get murdered." Rahman tweeted it and wrote, “I’ve been there," along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Shortly after, his fans flooded the comments section with speculations. Some online users also remarked how much they adored this aspect of Rahman. One of the users wrote, “Great to see you more expressive nowadays sir."

Another user guessed, “Masakali remix."

One more user wrote, “Omg sir? Can’t believe you said that… love it!"

“Can tell when we see your straight - no expression look," commented one.

Another wrote: “Recent Youtubers, Insta reel makers are spoiling ARR’s classics in the name of Remix."

In a previous interview with India Today, the maestro expressed strong opposition to the remix culture and labelled it as “distorted and weird." He observed that the more he sees it, the more it gets distorted and loses the original intention of the composer. He questioned the authority of people who claim to “reimagine" other artists’ work. Rahman further stated that he has used other artists’ work but has been mindful not to offend anyone’s sentiments. He believed that being respectful is crucial, and there is a need to clarify the grey area in the matter.

AR Rahman is currently enjoying attention and recognition due to his work on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. He has already garnered acclaim for his work on Simbu’s Pathu Thala. Rahman is also involved in the production of two upcoming films, Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Maamannan, which are in various stages of completion. Additionally, he has several other projects in the works, such as Maidaan, Pippa, Aadujeevitham, Laal Salaam, and Gandhi Talks.

