AR Rahman Reveals Why He Teamed Up With Mari Selvaraj For Maamannan

Tamil political thriller Maamannan, written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, proved to be a success at the box office. Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the movie was released on June 29, 2023. Maamannan has garnered positive reviews at all levels and has set records at the box office too. Its music is composed by AR Rahman. Maamannan’s background score and songs have thus received a lot of love. The movie has completed 50 days of its successful theatrical run recently. To celebrate this feat, a grand event was held in Chennai.

Maamannan’s success meet was attended by celebrities including AR Rahman, actress Keerthy Suresh, Mari Selvaraj, Vaidivelu and Udayanidhi Stalin. AR Rahman in his speech mentioned that the story of Maamannan addresses the issues that he has been acquainted with for more than 20 years in the society; and that’s why he decided to be a part of this project. Maamannan dwells on the oppression faced by legislators of reserved constituencies in Tamil Nadu.