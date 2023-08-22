Are Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Friends? This Viral Video Gives Glimpse of Their Bond

Aamir Khan shares a good bond with both his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. But do Reena and Kiran share a good bond? A new video of Aamir‘s ex-wives together hints that the duo share a friendly bond. On Monday, Reena and Kiran were seen at a box store, showing their support to Aamir Khan who was a guest at an event taking place there. The paparazzi spotted them standing together and cheering Aamir on.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the two appeared to crack up when Kiran joked with the cameramen. It also appeared that the cameramen requested Kiran and Reena to pose for pictures when Kiran turned out by suggesting that they will pose after Aamir’s session is done. Watch the video below:

Apart from Aamir’s ex-wives, Aamir’s older son Junaid Khan was also present at the venue.