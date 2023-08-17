Are Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Heading For Divorce After 14 Months? Find Out

Over the past few months, the marriage between pop icon Britney Spears and actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari has shown signs of turbulence. Fans have been quick to pick up on these hints, leading to widespread speculation about the state of their relationship. Despite the growing whispers surrounding their supposed “troubled marriage," the couple remained steadfast in dismissing the rumours. However, now as per the latest update, the two have reportedly separated after 14 months of marriage.

According to reports in TMZ, the separation comes after “a nuclear argument that involve(d) allegations of cheating." Sources close to the development informed that about a week back, Sam Asghari confronted Britney Spears over rumours that she had been unfaithful to him. Although the outlet noted that it was unclear whether there was any truth to the rumour, Sam Asghari reportedly believed and the accusation led to a huge fight.

Following the allegations, Sam Asghari has reportedly moved out of the house. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," TMZ noted. The outlet also stated that Spears’ behaviour had been “erratic at times" and now Sam has reached his limit. Although the divorce hasn’t been filed yet, it is likely to happen soon, as per TMZ.

It is important to note, neither Britney Spears nor Sam Asghari have confirmed the report.

Previously, there were reports that Britney Spears disappeared from Instagram just ahead of her first anniversary with Sam. While Britney did not pay any tribute to her husband, Sam Asghari marked the occasion by dropping rare footage from their wedding day. One of the snaps also showed the two flaunting their rings. “Happy 1 year to me and my better half," Sam captioned the post.