Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Dating? Latest Update Is Here

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been quite private about their romantic life. Neither he nor the supermodel have publicly addressed or commented on the details surrounding their dating rumours. The sparks of their link-up began surfacing after their September 2022 appearance at the Fashion Week in New York City. Post which they’ve been spotted together in several public gatherings. As per the latest report by Page Six, the duo seemingly spent this weekend together.

It is suggested that they hung out at a Hamptons party on Saturday night. If that wasn’t enough, the duo supposedly made another appearance at a different bash on Sunday. If the report is to be believed, then their latest meeting happened at the Fourth of July party organized by the Tao Group founder Marc Packer. The 48-year-old Titanic actor and the 28-year-old model attended the bash alongside several business tycoons including The Ned’s Richie Akiva and entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, among others. It is also claimed the rumoured pair later arrived at a bottle-service bash at Kissaki in Water Mill.