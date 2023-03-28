Malayalam actors Asif Ali and Sharafudheen are all set to appear in Arfaz Ayub’s directorial debut. The shooting of this untitled movie, in which Amala Paul plays the female lead, began on Tuesday, March 28. Arfaz had earlier served as an associate to Jeethu Joseph in the movies Drishyam 2, 12th Man, Kooman and the ongoing Ram. The untitled film’s first schedule started in Tunisia today.

The debut directorial of Arfaz Ayub is being presented by his mentor Jeethu Joseph. Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan Sundharam, who are producing Ram, are bankrolling this project as well. It is assumed that both movies would be shot simultaneously because the film Ram’s crew and Jeethu are already in Tunisia for the schedule.

The first look of the film was posted by Asif Ali with the caption: “With your blessings, rolling today". The first poster does not have much to offer as no actor is featured in it. Instead, we get to see two parallel railway tracks running across the countryside, the location of which remains unknown.

The cast and crew of the untitled movie boast a lot of talent. Director of photography Appu Prabhakar will oversee the film’s technical aspects. Deepu Joseph will edit the film. The production designer is Premnavas. Vinayak Sasikumar will write the lyrics. The action sequences will be choreographed by Ramkumar Periyasamy. The VFX is done by Lavakusha. The makers are yet to divulge more details regarding the rest of the cast.

There are a lot of expectations from the film as Jeethu Joseph has given us spectacles like Drishyam and Kooman. He is not directing this film, but it is the maiden venture of his protege Arfaz Ayub. Since the movie is presented by Jeethu himself, it can be assumed that he may also oversee some of the directional procedures.

