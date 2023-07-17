Ariana Grande Attends Wimbledon Without Ring To Fuel Divorce Rumours, Her Wedding Post Goes Missing

Singer and actor Ariana Grande was recently spotted at London. She attended the Wimbledon Finals. However, she was seen without her wedding ring on her left finger. Fans are speculating that there may be trouble in the paradise with husband Dalton Gomez since this was the second time, the singer was spotted without the ring.

During the match, Grande was seated between Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Grande was seen enjoying the match and reacting to the game by covering her mouth with her right hand, while her left hand rested on the lap without a ring that raised the eyebrows.

Reportedly, the last time Ariana was seen with her wedding ring in public was back in April at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London. Fans took to their social media handle to share their concerns. One of them wrote, I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??" Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????," read another comment.

While another fan pointed out that her ring may get “serviced or cleaned" or she could be “getting an upgrade." As per report, Grande had been keeping busy and staying under the radar while filming the upcoming movie ‘Wicked’, which has since been put on hold due to the actors’ strike. She has also been relatively quiet on social media, though her ring has been noticeably missing from her posts in recent months.

Dalton and Grande had a secrete wedding back in 2021 at her Montecito, California home. The couple started dating in early 2020 and were quarantining together during the Covid-19 lockdown. Ariana appeared with Dalton in the music video of Stuck With U, which in a way also made their relationship official. Now her dreamy wedding pictures have also gone missing on her Instagram handle.