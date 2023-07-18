Ariana Grande Headed For Divorce, Dalton Gomez Is Already Dating Again: Report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are headed for a divorce two years after they married. The singer had been dropping hints these past few months about her split but it wasn’t obvious until she stepped out at the Wimbelton final without her wedding ring. Soon after, it was reported that Ariana and Dalton have been separated for months now and have filed for a divorce as well. It is also being reported that Dalton has moved on from the marriage and is dating someone else.

The news of their divorce was first reported by TMZ. A source told the tabloid that Ariana “is heading for divorce." The insider claimed that the problems in their marriage began before she left for the UK, where she is shooting her upcoming film, Wicked. The couple allegedly tried to work their marriage out but eventually gave up and separated. However, they remain to be friends.

Advertisement

Reason Behind Ariana Grande’s Divorce:

Although the singer has not confirmed the reports of her divorce or revealed the reason of the split, a source close to the couple claimed that the duo’s differences became ‘alarmingly apparent.’ Dalton, who is a realtor in LA, was allegedly ‘taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity’ status. It is claimed that he had not previously dealt with her schedule, the frenzy around her and her travel schedule before Covid.

“Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana. Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming Wicked," the report claimed.

Advertisement

In January this year, Ariana and Dalton had separated but remained friends. The duo did try to give their marriage another shot in May this year but it only ‘lasted two weeks.’

Dalton Gomez’s New Girlfriend: