Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik's 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' Continues To Rule Even After 8 Years of Release

Whether they’re seeking a soothing soundtrack during work hours, or unwinding after a long day, many listeners in India are turning to mellow music to accompany their daily lives. In fact, ours is one of the few countries where this genre of music is the most streamed.

Recent data by Spotify revealed that mellow music ranks among the most-searched in the country, on the platform. Words such as ‘dil’, ‘sad’, ‘love’, ‘lofi’, and ‘calm’ stand out as popular search terms. The surge in mellow music consumption can be attributed to millennials and GenZ listeners, particularly 18-24 year olds, among whom this genre is the most popular among Spotify listeners in India.

There are a few cultural reasons to which this increased love for “love" is attributable. First, we have a strong affinity to film music, which has traditionally been skewed towards this genre. Second, several classic romantic melodies and even newer film music have re-emerged as lo-fi remakes. We relate to this music because it evokes nostalgia and familiarity. And finally, several independent artists have also popularised the genre of mellow music, taking up emotions centred around love, heartbreak, and finding self.

On the Spotify charts, Bollywood songs continue to dominate the mellow genre, with tracks such as ‘O Bedardeya’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, and ‘Tere Hawaale’ reflecting the consumption of music. And of course, Arijit Singh emerges as the top artist in this genre. In fact, he has the most spots on Top Songs India, with ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ being the highest at #2.