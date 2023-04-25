Arijit Singh Birthday: Heart Touching Songs of the ‘King of Playback Singing’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIJIT SINGH: Arijit Singh is a playback singer and music programmer who primarily sings in Hindi and Bengali. He was born on April 25, 1987, in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Arijit gained popularity after participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He has worked as a music programmer for several films before making his debut as a playback singer with the song “Phir Mohabbat" from the movie “Murder 2" in 2011.

Advertisement

Arijit is known for his soulful and melodious voice, and has won several awards for his work in the film industry. The versatile singer has been bestowed with a National Award for ‘Binte Dil’ song from ‘Padmavat’ and also received 6 Filmfare awards. Besides, he debuted as a composer with ‘Pagglait’ in 2021.

He has sung many popular songs, including “Tum Hi Ho" from the movie “Aashiqui 2", “Channa Mereya" from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", “Gerua" from the movie “Dilwale", and many more. His soulful voice has made these songs even more special, and they are perfect for a romantic evening or a quiet moment with your loved one.

ARIJIT SINGH’S ROMANTIC SONGS

Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2 (2013) Channa Mereya - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) Gerua - Dilwale (2015) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) Agar Tum Saath Ho - Tamasha (2015) Dekha Hazaro Dafaa - Rustom (2016) Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga - Half Girlfriend (2017) Tera Ban Jaunga - Kabir Singh (2019) Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

ARIJIT SINGH’S POPULAR SONGS

Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah (2021) Zara Thehro - Raat Akeli Hai (2020) Shayad - Love Aaj Kal (2020) Jaan Ban Gaye - Khuda Haafiz (2020) Rihaayi De - Mimi (2021) Tum Se Hi - Sadak 2 (2020) Pachtaoge - Jaani Ve (2019) Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas - Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) Aabaad Barbaad - Ludo (2020) Shuru Karein Kya - Article 15 (2019).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here