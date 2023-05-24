Arijit Singh Engages With Neighbours As He Goes Grocery Shopping On A Bike In Bengal; Wins Hearts

Arijit Singh has garnered a huge fan following for his melodious voice and humble nature. Despite his fame, he continues to lead a modest life in his hometown of Murshidabad, West Bengal, winning hearts of his fans with his down-to-earth approach. Many videos doing the rounds on the internet give us a sneak peek into Arijit Singh’s continued connection to his roots and his humble lifestyle in Bengal.

A new viral video shows the singer casually running errands on a scooter, including grocery shopping. In the footage shared on Facebook, Singh can be seen carrying a bag of groceries and engaging in friendly conversations with his neighbours. Speaking in Bengali, he asks how everyone is doing and on being asked about his wife, he mentions that she’s at a blood bank. He then hops on his scooter and drives away. Check out the video here:

One fan expressed their disbelief, commenting, “It’s truly unbelievable how someone like Arijit Singh can lead such a simple life despite being such a star." Another fan praised his down-to-earth nature and wrote, “He is incredibly humble and kind." Another comment highlighted his impact. It read “He has redefined the meaning of a superstar… Rarely does one come across someone like him… Lots of love. You are a true role model for today’s youth."

Born in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, Arijit Singh is the son of Kakkar Singh, a Punjabi Sikh, and Aditi Singh, a Bengali Hindu. He ventured into the music industry by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, and subsequently appeared in several other shows. However, it was not until the release of songs like ‘Tum Hi Ho’ and ‘Chahun Main Ya Naa’ in the film Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that he gained recognition. Today, he’s considered as one of the best playback singers in showbiz.