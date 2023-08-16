Ariyana Glory Decks Up In A Head-to-toe Traditional Look And Fans Love It

South TV anchor-actor Ariyana Glory often makes hearts flutter with her traditional photos on social media. Recently, she shared a series of pictures, which left her fans awe-struck. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a red banarasi saree with golden detailing and paired it with a green blouse. Striking stellar poses for the camera, Ariyana Glory flaunts her love for ethnic outfits against a picturesque landscape.

For the makeup, she wore contoured cheeks, bindi, perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Keeping it minimal, she rounded off her look with a braided hairstyle. Ariyana Glory accessorised her attire with a pair of exquisite earrings, an elegant necklace and bangles. Sharing her pictures, she wrote in the caption, “What a smile". Fans showered her with love and adulation in the comments section.

Recently, Ariyana Glory dropped another set of pictures, which once again intrigued netizens. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a pink oversized sweatshirt. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Life presents us with beautiful moments. But it also brings its fair share of challenges. We all encounter hardships that test our resilience. It may be personal setbacks, professional roadblocks, or unexpected twists".