The Ladykiller: Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar To Wrap Final Shoot After Monsoon

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen sharing the screen space together at the much-awaited thriller The Lady Killer. The makers have almost wrapped shooting for the same and will soon be finishing with the final leg of the shoot post Monsoon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, around 85 per cent of the shoot is complete and now the The Lady Killer cast with reunite in North India post the monsoons. “The last schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will be an outdoor schedule for the film because the locations play the perfect setting for the broody crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North."

The source also added, “The production house is in the process of chalking out the last schedule and the actors will wrap up the film once it’s planned."

Speaking of the film’s editing work, the source close to the production house added, “The Ladykiller has been appreciated by those who have seen the edit so far. It’s said to be a gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller." Reportedly, both Bhumi and Arjun have ‘delivered credible performances." A few of them who’ve seen the film have been appreciating the performances.