Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Lady Killer Shoot On Halt Due To Budget Issue? Makers Finally React

Amid reports that The Lady Killer shooting has been stopped due to budget-related issues, the makers of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer have finally issued a statement clarifying that such speculations are merely false.

On Thursday, the film’s producer Shaailesh Singh broke his silence about recent budget rumours and said, “There are no issues as such. We have already completed almost the entire production, and the film is currently in its post-production stage." He further explained that only a minor portion of the film, comprising a 3 to 4-day patchwork shoot, remains pending.

This comes hours after it was reported that The Lady Killer makers will be finishing with the final leg of the shoot post Monsoon. As reported by Pinkvilla, around 85 per cent of the shoot of the film is done and now The Lady Killer cast with reunite in North India post the monsoons.

“The last schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will be an outdoor schedule for the film because the locations play the perfect setting for the broody crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.