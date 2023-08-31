How Arjun Kapoor, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi And Shanaya Celebrated Raksha Bandhan

This year, Raksha Bandhan brought heartwarming moments to social media as Bollywood celebrities shared glimpses of their celebrations. Parineeti Chopra sent a Rakhi to her brother along with a playful note. Kartik Aaryan took blessings from his sister along with his furry friend. Zoya Akhtar posted an unseen picture with Farhan Akhtar to wish him on the special day. Akshay Kumar marked the occasion with a throwback picture with his sister Alka Bhatia. And now, joining them is Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and his cousins celebrated this official sibling day with a fun-filled get-together. The eldest sister of the Kapoor clan— Rhea Kapoor invited all her siblings to her home for a get-together. Paps spotted Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor arriving at Rhea’s residence on Raksha Bandhan. Just 2 days later, Arjun Kapoor decided to dedicate a post to his siblings. Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a picture featuring Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya, Rhea and Mohit Marwa, all posing for the camera. While many Kapoor cousins were together for the day, some were missing including Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. “The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed…" Arjun Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

In no time, fans rushed to the comment section and wished the actor on the special occasion. Anshula Kapoor also dropped a comment. “Favs," she wrote.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures capturing her Raksha Bandhan moments. The initial snapshot portrayed a heartwarming family portrait, including all her cousins. Following that, she shared a selfie featuring Khushi, Anshula, and herself. The third image showcased Shanaya tying a rakhi to Mohit Marwah, and amidst these glimpses, there was also a charming inclusion of the Kapoor family’s beloved dog. Shanaya simply captioned her picture series with a heart emoticon.