Arjun Kapoor Compares Alia Bhatt To Oscar-Winning Actress Meryl Streep; Netizens Say 'It's A Sin'

Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now.

Karan, Alia and Ranveer’s friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to heap praises on the trailer. Meanwhile, good friend of the lead cast, Arjun Kapoor, has also taken to Instagram stories to praise the trailer. That’s not all! He compared Alia to Academy Award- winning actress Meryl Streep yet again.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “The quintessential @karanjohar film. Can’t wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it!!!" Interestingly, Bittoo is Ranveer Singh’s character from his debut, Band Baaja Baaraat.

It all started when Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to express his awe of Alia Bhatt’s acting in Gully Boy. After watching the teaser the Zoya Akhtar directorial, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He had tweeted, “Asli talent ki volcano Zoya Akhtar with apna dil ka raja Ranveer Singh and mini Meryl Alia Bhatt."

Years later, when Alia took to social media to announce her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, he wrote, “Mini Meryl’s at it again…"

The post has now gone viral and netizens are having a field day. On Reddit, one user wrote, “I don’t think Meryl knows or even cares, but I would sue." Another commented, “Mini Meryl Imagine being one good actress given all good roles available on platter and delivering in an above average amount, and then your co-actors overhype the shit out of your mediocre profile and you lose even the small amount of likeablity."