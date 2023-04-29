Arjun Kapoor Drops New Pics With Malaika Arora From Their Berlin Rendezvous; See Photos

Fans can’t get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s adorable couple moments on social media. From public appearances to family gatherings, the duo always sets major relationship goals. The couple recently shared romantic pictures from their German rendezvous that had everyone swooning. Arjun has now taken to social media to share a series of more pictures from the vacation. The couple has been dating for a few years now, although they only made their relationship public on Instagram in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday.

The photos are cleverly captioned, Berlin with love ❤️ (literally) 😉. The series features Arjun and Malaika painting Berlin red with their stylish appearances. Looks like they also turned photographer for each other on the vacation! Spending quality time in Berlin, the lovebirds exploring the city’s vibrant streets. Malaika dropped a heart emoji as soon as beau Arjun posted the pictures.

Malaika and Arjun announced their relationship on Instagram in 2019 and have been open about discussing their romance in interviews. However, they are frequently trolled for their age difference, with Malaika being 49 and Arjun being 37 as of June 2022. Malaika had earlier addressed this topic, stating that society often views it as taboo for a woman to date a younger man. On the other hand, Arjun mentioned that age should not define a relationship, and he is not bothered by negative comments on social media. Prior to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, but they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who is currently pursuing higher studies overseas.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, was the actor’s last appearance on screen. He has two upcoming films, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, slated for release this year. Malaika made her digital debut with the reality series “Moving in With Malaika" on Disney+ Hotstar.

