Arjun Kapoor ENDS Breakup Rumours, Drops Aww-dorable Comment On Malaika Arora’s Post

Rumours of a breakup between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor garnered attention when netizens noticed that Malaika didn’t engage with Arjun’s recent social media posts. Despite no official statement from either party regarding the rumoured split, recent reports hinted at a possible ‘brewing friendship’ between Arjun and Kusha Kapila. This speculation gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a party hosted by Karan Johar, with their group photos quickly going viral on social media.

But looks like all is well in the lover’s paradise after all. On International Dog Day today, Malaika took to Instagram to share a video with her pooch buddy, Casper. She can sbe seen shooting for her retail brand, while Casper keeps her company. She captioned the video, “"I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days wit. Isn’t he such a natural?"

Arjun was one of the firsts to comment on it. “The real star of ur life," he wrote, dropping a red heart emoji.