Arjun Kapoor Ends Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora; SRK Comments On Reuniting With Big B

Rumours of a breakup between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor garnered attention when netizens noticed that Malaika didn’t engage with Arjun’s recent social media posts. Despite no official statement from either party regarding the rumoured split, recent reports hinted at a possible ‘brewing friendship’ between Arjun and Kusha Kapila. This speculation gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a party hosted by Karan Johar, with their group photos quickly going viral on social media.

Two of the biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to come together for a project soon. While no details about the same have been shared as of now, on Saturday, entertainment portal Instant Bollywood took to its Instagram handle and dropped a picture of SRK, Big B with a caption that read, “Don 1 & 2 to come together for a Project after 17 years."

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha at the launch of a coffee table book ‘Chal Maan Vrindavan,’ Hema Malini got candid about the success of Gadar 2. “Gadar 2 is a massive success because people love Sunny a lot. They all wanted him. I used to also tell him that you have to do the best one now. Karna padega! He would say main karunga," she told us.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film. In only 12 days since its release, the film crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is now anticipated that the film may cross the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at Rs. 540 crore in India and Rs. 1000 crore globally. Anil Sharma opened up about the film’s success in a recent interview.

