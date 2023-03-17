Shweta Nanda Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday. To mark the special occasion, she organised an intimate but star-studded birthday bash that was graced by several prominent faces from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and even Shah Rukh Khan. Adding even more shine to that list, Arjun Kapoor was seen leaving the venue along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. But we didn’t get to see Arjun Kapoor’s lady love Malaika Arora as she seemingly missed the bash.

On Friday, a Paparazzo handle shared a video clip of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif coming out of the party. Vicky sported a black shirt and light blue denim jeans and Katrina Kaif looked all decked up in a pink ensemble. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a pitch-black shirt and dark blue denim jeans while making his way to the car. Although Katrina Kaif didn’t interact with the paparazzi, her husband and Govinda Naam Mera actor was seen waving his hands to the photographers.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans complimented Vicky Kaushal’s chivalry as he opened the door for Katrina Kaif. She wrote, “That’s a good man!" Another one commented, “The most beautiful!! Just a perfect couple!!’ Someone else said, “Gorgeous and Elegant!!" Others reacted with red heart emojis, heart eyes emojis and fire emojis.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. The actor has films like The Ladykiller and Meri Patni Ka Remake in his pipeline. Vicky Kaushal will be headlining Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Besides that, the actor also has untitled movies lined up with Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari. Katrina Kaif will star in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is written collectively by Anukriti Pandey and Sriram Raghavan. The film is the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen. It also marks the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. Besides Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles.

