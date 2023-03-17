Home » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Gets Clicked With Katrina Kaif, Vicky at Shweta Bachchan's Party; Malaika Arora Missing

Arjun Kapoor Gets Clicked With Katrina Kaif, Vicky at Shweta Bachchan's Party; Malaika Arora Missing

Arjun Kapoor was seen exiting Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 08:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash.
Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday. To mark the special occasion, she organised an intimate but star-studded birthday bash that was graced by several prominent faces from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and even Shah Rukh Khan. Adding even more shine to that list, Arjun Kapoor was seen leaving the venue along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. But we didn’t get to see Arjun Kapoor’s lady love Malaika Arora as she seemingly missed the bash.

On Friday, a Paparazzo handle shared a video clip of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif coming out of the party. Vicky sported a black shirt and light blue denim jeans and Katrina Kaif looked all decked up in a pink ensemble. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a pitch-black shirt and dark blue denim jeans while making his way to the car. Although Katrina Kaif didn’t interact with the paparazzi, her husband and Govinda Naam Mera actor was seen waving his hands to the photographers.

Advertisement

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans complimented Vicky Kaushal’s chivalry as he opened the door for Katrina Kaif. She wrote, “That’s a good man!" Another one commented, “The most beautiful!! Just a perfect couple!!’ Someone else said, “Gorgeous and Elegant!!" Others reacted with red heart emojis, heart eyes emojis and fire emojis.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. The actor has films like The Ladykiller and Meri Patni Ka Remake in his pipeline. Vicky Kaushal will be headlining Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Besides that, the actor also has untitled movies lined up with Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari. Katrina Kaif will star in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is written collectively by Anukriti Pandey and Sriram Raghavan. The film is the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen. It also marks the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. Besides Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: March 17, 2023, 08:25 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 08:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Stuns In Pastel Blue Saree As She Plays Bridesmaid At Cousin Alanna Panday's Wedding, Check Out Her Stunning Pics

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics