Arjun Kapoor Gives Shout Out To Ajay Devgn for His Upcoming Film Maidaan; See Post

Arjun Kapoor has given a shout out to Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan. The actor has shared the first-look poster on Instagram and wrote, “One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. Maidaan mein utrega saara India”. Maidaan, which is based on a true story, will hit the theatres on June 23. The trailer will be released alongside Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

Maidaan features Ajay Devgn in the lead role and has been produced by Arjun’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is a sports-genre movie based on the golden era of Indian football. The film is based on the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is considered the father of a modern Indian football coach. The movie also features Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao.

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 30. The film is a remake of Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead role. The film is directed by Ajay Devgan and also stars Tabu and Amala Paul.

The trailer of Bholaa was released earlier this week. You can watch it here:

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2. The film, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, was released in November 2022. The film starred Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, became the third film to enter the 100 crore club last year. The other two films that made it to the club were Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmashtra by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

