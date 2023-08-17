Arjun Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Flaunts His Workout Routine and 'Long Weekends' In Latest Photos

Arjun Kapoor had a lovely weekend and his latest social media post is proof. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen flaunting his weekend routine.

In the first picture, a shirtless Arjun Kapoor can be seen watching something on his laptop as he also enjoys his meal. In another photo, the actor is seen spending some time in a swimming pool. One of the photos features Arjun busy with his phone whereas in another, he is seen working out.

Arjum captioned his post with a motivating message and wrote, “Life is short, make your weekends long." Check out his post here:

Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to compliment Arjun’s pictures. While Dino Morea simply wrote, ‘okay’, singer Armaan Malik commented, ‘vibes’. Rhea Kapoor also dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Amit Sadh also wrote, “Peaceful and gentleman!!!"