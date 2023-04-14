Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Pose For Loved-Up Selfies In Berlin; Kareena Kapoor Says 'Killing It'

Fans can’t get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s adorable couple moments on social media. Whether it’s their public appearances or family gatherings, the duo always manages to set major relationship goals. During their recent vacation in Germany, Malaika and Arjun shared some romantic pictures that had everyone swooning. Arjun took to social media to share some fun pictures of himself with his girlfriend, which were taken in an elevator. In his post, Arjun captioned it “Lift Kara De," and even shared a black-and-white version of the pictures.

The couple flew to Germany earlier this week. The couple has been dating for a few years now, although they only made their relationship public on Instagram in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Prior to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, but they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who is currently pursuing higher studies overseas.

Arjun’s cousin and actress Sonam Kapoor, who’s in London, took to the comments section and wrote, “Can’t wait to see you sooooon", while Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Liftie hmmmmmmmmm killing it".

Malaika and Arjun announced their relationship on Instagram in 2019 and have been open about discussing their romance in interviews. However, they are frequently trolled for their age difference, with Malaika being 49 and Arjun being 37 as of June 2022. Malaika had earlier addressed this topic, stating that society often views it as taboo for a woman to date a younger man. On the other hand, Arjun mentioned that age should not define a relationship, and he is not bothered by negative comments on social media.

In a recent interview with Brides Today, Malaika discussed her thoughts on getting married again and expressed her confidence in taking that step. She stated that while some may perceive her as cynical about the idea, she believes in the institution of marriage and the value of love and companionship. “I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," she said.

