Arjun Kapoor On His First-Ever Trip With Dad Boney Kapoor, ‘We Have Never…’

Arjun Kapoor shares a great bond with his dad Boney Kapoor. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the father-son duo finally did their first-ever trip. They travelled to Europe and also attended Hans Zimmer’s Live concert at Frankfurt Festhalle. While the Ishqzaade actor expressed his excitement for witnessing a live concert, he revealed that the trip was even more special as it was his first-ever trip with Boney.

In an interview with IANS, Arjun revealed that Boney and he have never travelled together. “What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfect," he shared.

Speaking of Hans Zimmer’s performance, he shared, “Watching Hans Zimmer’s performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional."

He added, “I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar among others and I’m glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert."

Arjun also shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note which read, “HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me… It was emotional, inspiring and incredible Ticked this one off from my bucket list… a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal… can it get any better than this? Legendary music.The BEST company. A night to remember. ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.

