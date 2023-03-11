Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom As Anshula Kapoor Debuts on the Ramp at LFW, Says 'Hope You're Watching'

Arjun Kapoor sat in the front row and applauded his sister Anshula Kapoor as she walked the ramp at fashion week. Anshula Kapoor turned muse for popular designer Mohit Rai at the renowned Lakme Fashion Show in a sheer, shimmering corset top and a slit skirt. The proud brother, who cheered for his younger sister throughout her walk, has now shared a heartfelt post remembering his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

“Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become… Proud of you Ansh… you inspire me to never give up," he wrote along with a video. In the short clip, Anshula can be seen walking down the runway while wearing light green attire during fashion week. As Anshula walks by, Arjun stands up, claps and cheers for her once again.

Reacting to the video, Anshula commented, “I love you bhai." Apart from her, several fans and friends commented on the siblings’ close bond. Anushka Sharma wrote, “So sweet." One of the users wrote, “To the brother who supports his sister." Another user wrote, “This is so sweet." One more added, “Every girl deserves a brother like Arjun."

Arjun Kapoor and his younger sister have a close bond with each other and they never shy away from expressing their feelings on social media. The sibling duo often share pictures and comment on each other’s posts on social media. Earlier, Arjun shared major throwback pictures from their younger days where they were all smiles for the camera. He wrote, “My co-rider for life! We are in this together… good, bad or ugly…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Jagan Shakti’s directorial film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The action film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The movie also stars John Abraham in the lead role. He will also star in Ajay Bahl’s film The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mere Husband Ki Biwi helmed by Mudassar Aziz, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Paresh Rawal.

