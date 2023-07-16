Arjun Kapoor Teases Katrina Kaif's Cooking Skills On Her Birthday, Says 'Can't Wait To Try Your...'

Trust Arjun Kapoor to come up with the quirkiest birthday notes for Katrina Kaif. The actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a vintage picture along with a note for Katrina on her 40th birthday. The photo was taken before he made his debut as an actor in Bollywood. Sharing the photo, Arjun manifested all things good for her while seemingly teasing her about her cooking skills.

“Happy birthday Katrina. Sab kushal mangal rahein tumhari life mein!!! May you keep smiling & giving amazing advice to all your disciples… Also, can’t wait to try your homemade parathas soon (laughing emoji)!!" Arjun wrote.

Arjun and Katrina have been friends for years now. They have opened up about their friendship on a few occasions. During of his AMA sessions, a fan asked him if he would star with Katrina in a movie. Arjun explained, “She’s the best and the most sporting when it comes to me troubling her on and off Insta.. working with her again depends on material and her saying yes @Katrinakaif "