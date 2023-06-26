Arjun Kapoor To Auction His Clothes On Birthday To Help Underprivileged Kids

Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today. And this time, the actor is celebrating his birthday in a special way. On the occasion of his special day, he has organised a remarkable charity closet sale, giving away some of his wardrobe favourites. This collection consists of pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure attire, and traditional garments, each holding deep sentimental significance for Arjun Kapoor. The proceeds from this sale will help students in need of support.

According to a report in India Today, Arjun Kapoor in a statement said, “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support."

Advertisement

The collection from the auction will be handed over to a Mumbai-based NGO, Oscar Foundation. “Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day," Arjun Kapoor added.

Last night, Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday eve in the company of his girlfriend Malaika Arora and his sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor along with a few close friends and family members. The intimate celebration took place at his residence in Bandra. Arjun Kapoor even stepped out to pose for the paps stationed outside his residence.