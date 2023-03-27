Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has made it Instagram official with her boyfriend and popular screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. She shared a picture from their vacation in the Maldives. Anushula posted a mushy picture on her Instagram account with beau Rohan and they look deeply in love. In the picture, the daughter of Boney Kapoor can be seen taking a dip in a pool with clear blue sky and serene water in the backdrop. The lovebirds are all smiles, spending the moment together.

Captioning the post, Anshula simply wrote, “366 (with a white heart emoticon). She geotagged her location as Kuda Villingili which is a resort in the Maldives.

As soon as she shared the romantic picture, her family members, industry friends, and fans showered love on the couple and flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Reacting to the picture, actress Janhvi Kapoor (Anushla's sister) and fashion stylist Mohit Rai dropped several red heart emoticons whereas actress Athiya Shetty simply commented with a yellow heart emoji. Shanya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Cuties (with red heart emojis)." A fan commented, “So happy for you both! (with a red heart emoticon)."

Anshula also posted a sunkissed selfie with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on her Instagram Stories from her Maldives outing. In the picture, the couple can be seen cheerfully posing with their sunglasses.

Apart from her personal life, Anshula has been inspiring her followers through her remarkable transformation and weight loss. Recently, she shared some breathtaking photos from a photoshoot on her Instagram handle where she wore an off-shoulder bodysuit and left her curly hair open with glamorous makeup. In the pictures, she struck various poses while seated on the floor. While sharing the post, Anushla mentioned in the caption that she initially hesitated to wear a bodysuit because she didn't think it would flatter her body shape. The star kid also acknowledged that she is still working on not letting her tummy rolls and stretch marks define her.

Recently, rumours abut Anshula's relationship with Rohan began after she shared a loved-up boomerang with him on social media. When asked about the relationship by Hindustan Times, Anshula politely declined to comment saying, “I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish.”

However, as per media reports, the two began dating earlier this year, and Anshula's family is aware of and fond of Rohan. The couple frequently go on vacations together.

