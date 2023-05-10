Arjun Rampal All Set To Make His Telugu Debut With NBK 108; Says He Is ‘Excited And Nervous’

Arjun Rampal is all set to make his Telugu debut in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK108. The actor, who has established himself as a versatile performer in Bollywood, announced the good news on his social media handle and also shared his excitement for the upcoming project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the news with an announcement video and picture. In the clip, he is seen saying a popular dialogue of Balakrishna, and the video also showcases an interaction between the actor and NBK108’s director Anil Ravipudi. And then in next post, he shared the picture of his character and wrote, “It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings." As soon as he shared the post, Bobby Deol wished him all the best. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also dropped clap emoji for him.

Take a look at the posts here:

Advertisement

Fans also expressed their excitement and wished the actor all the best for his new journey. With his talent and versatility, there is no doubt that Arjun Rampal will win the hearts of the audience.

Advertisement

Reportedly, NBK108 will hit the big screen on Dussehra. Besides Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela will also be seen in pivotal roles. On the eve of Ugadi, the makers have released the first-look poster featuring two different avatars of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Apart from this, Arjun will next be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk, Nastik and 3 Monkeys. His last film, Dhaakad did not work well at the box office. On a personal note, he is soon going to become a father for the fourth time. Gabriella Demetriades announced the news of her second pregnancy with photos from a maternity shoot. She already has a three-year-old son with Rampal. Sharing the pictures, Gabriella wrote, “Reality or AI ?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here