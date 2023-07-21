Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Arjun Rampal Becomes Dad For The 4th Time, Welcomes Baby Boy With GF Gabriella Demetriades

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages after Arjun Rampal shared the news. (Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 15:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Rampal shared the wonderful news on Instagram, featuring a post that read ‘Hello World’, written on a towel alongside Winnie The Pooh.

Back in April, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing a photo of her sporting a baby bump. Now, Arjun and Gabriella have welcomed their second child together, bringing more joy to their family. Arjun shared the wonderful news on Instagram, featuring a post that read- ‘Hello World’ written on a towel alongside Winnie The Pooh. The Om Shanti Om star wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support."

After Arjun Rampal shared the joyous news, friends, fans and well-wishers from across the world flooded the post with heartwarming messages and blessings for the newest addition to their family. Even Bollywood stars shared their love, reacting to the post. Rahul Dev wrote, “Bigg congratulations Daddy & Mommy,". Suniel Shetty and Amy Jackson left heart emojis, and Divya Dutta wrote, “Heartiest Congrats,". Aalim Hakim wrote, “Many many congratulations my brother." Bobby Deol shared, “Congratulations dude."

After separation from his first wife, Mehr Jesia, Arjun started dating Gabriella Demetriades. With Mehr, the actor shares two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Arjun and Gabriella met through common friends in 2018, and their bond grew stronger over time.

    • The following year, the couple welcomed their son, Arik Rampal, who was born in July 2019 and recently celebrated his 4th birthday.

    On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, but the film failed to impress the audience. However, the actor has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He is set to appear in Abbas Mastaan’s Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol. Additionally, Arjun will showcase his talent in the sports action film Crakk, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

    first published: July 21, 2023, 11:00 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 15:24 IST
