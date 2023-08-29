Arjun Rampal Wanted To Break His Guitar On Rock On Director's Head, Says 'He Had Doubts About My…'

Arjun Rampal recently revisited his film Rock On!! as it completed 15 years today. The actor shared that the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor was quite doubtful about him playing the role of Joseph Mascarenhas. He event revealed that, he wanted to break his guitar on Abhishk’s head.

While speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Arjun revealed that Abhishek fondly known as Gattu ‘initially had doubts’ about his suitability for the role. “He came home, saw me, and said, ‘I don’t know yaar, you have to be good-looking to be Joe.’ I thought I was going to break my guitar on his head only."

He further added, “I kind of gave him an impromptu audition then and there. I donned a moustache and shorts and we even did a couple of readings, after which he gave a nod. However, I don’t think he was that convinced, because he had a different kind of image of Joe in his mind. But, when we went on the set and I did a scene. He came into the van and hugged me to say, ‘You are my Joe’. And that was the moment."