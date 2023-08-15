Arjun Rampal Wraps His Debut Telugu Film Bhagavanth Kesari, Hugs ‘Big Brother’ Nandamuri Balakrishna

Arjun Rampal is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema. Titled, Bhagavanth Kesari, the star actor would be seen sharing screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor has now wrapped shooting for the same. Sharing a bundle of photos, he penned a heartwarming note for the the film’s team.

Arjun’s note read, “It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you."

Have a look at the photos :

Advertisement

He added, “Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity."

In Bhagavanth Kesari, Arjun will be playing an antagonist to Nandamuri Balakrishna. He would be essaying the role of a mean businessman Rahul Sanghvi.