Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Slams Troll Accusing Her of Spoiling Youth Mentality, Says ‘Yes….’

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child. She is currently pregnant. The South African model and creative director recently clapped back at a troll passing a nasty remark about her. Gabriella recently shared a bundle of photos on her Instagram handle.

One of the photos featured her flaunting her baby bump. The other pictures offered glimpses of her daily life, including her baby boy Arik. While fans showered the post with love, a netizen took to the comments section and wrote, “When will u get married .u stay in India not ur born place.. You ppl spoil youth mentality." Gabriella then gave a befitting reply to the troller saying, “yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world , not by small minded bigots . ✌️"

Gabriella’s comment went viral on social media, and several fans came out in support of her. One of them replied to her comment and wrote, Just ignore the haters," another reply read, “@gabriellademetriades ignore such people. You are in a beautiful phase of life right now. Just let them be. You deserve all the happiness and love in the world. More power to you."

Earlier last month, Gabriella announced her 2nd pregnancy with a maternity shoot. In the pictures, Gabriella was seen wearing a brown flowy gown while putting her baby bump on full display. Sharing the photos, Gabriella wrote, “Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_"

Arjun and Gabriella have been together for over four years now. In August last year, Arjun shared a video celebrating their fourth anniversary of togetherness and wrote, “Happy 4th to Us ❤️ my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary."