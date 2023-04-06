Arjun Sarja Spends Time With Family In Karnataka's Kabini Before Leo Shoot

Actor Arjun Sarja is playing a pivotal role in his upcoming movie Leo with Thalapathy Vijay. Before joining the shooting schedule, Sarja is spending time with family in Kabini, Karnataka. As per reports, the actor has bought a house in Kabini and kept some of his pet animals there. Kabini is known for its biodiversity, diverse landscapes and tigers. In one of the pictures shared by Arjun, he poses with two little calves named Krishan and Radhe. These little munchkins are the new members of the Sarja family.

Arjun captioned the pictures, “With our new family members.. just born, Krishna and Radhe. life is so beautiful.. @aishwaryaarjun @anj204" Donning casual attire, Arjun, with her youngest daughter, smiles and poses with calves and cuddles them.

Fans of Arjun Sarja and animal lovers are loving the pictures. A user wrote, “The only thing that differentiates other actors from Arjun Sarja is his love for animals. He is one of the very few actors who openly express their love for animals."

The Virunnu actor also shared a video on Instagram showing his little gaushala and his cows. In a minute video, the actor cuddles with animals and captures his daughters enjoying the time with calves and feeds the cows of his gaushalas. Have a look at this heartwarming video-

A user wrote, “U have a beautiful heart sir, and beautiful love." Another fan wrote, “Agree! See the love of sir towards cows. In a real sense, he is the superhero of our film industry." In another video, the actor with his family rides a bullock cart. He uses Dr Rajkumar’s song Yare Koogadali Oore Horaadali as the background music. The surrounding area also looks beautiful with the Kabini river nearby and some far-flung green lush areas.

Arjun Sarja started his career in Tamil cinema with negative characters in movies like Mankatha, Kadal, Irumbu Thirai, Hero, Kolaigaran and Friendship. In his personal life, Arjun has been blissfully married to Niveditha, a former Kannada actress. The couple is blessed with two daughters, Aishwarya and Anjana.

