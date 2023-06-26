Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya To Marry Thambi Ramaiah's Son Umapathy Soon?

Another celebrity wedding is on the cards. ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya is all set to get married in 2024. She will exchange vows with Thambi Ramaiah’s son, Umapathy. The two have been in a relationship for the past few years, but they mostly remained tight-lipped about it. Now, the reports suggest that Aishwarya and Umapathy are thrilled about taking the next big step in their life.

So far, the couple has not issued any statement. However, ETimes quoted Thambi Ramaiah, who shared how Umapathy and Aishwarya met and finalised the wedding date. “Umapathy and Aishwarya got to know each other while he was a contestant on the TV reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun. Both our families met for the first time at the Anjaneyar temple built by Arjun recently, and we’ve decided to proceed further. We’ll finalise the wedding date soon and announce it on November 8, on Umapathy’s birthday. The wedding might happen in February 2024 (Thai maasam)," he told the news portal. An official announcement regarding the wedding is expected now.

Who is Umapathy Ramaiah?

Umapathy, son of Thambi Ramaiah, is a trained dancer and choreographer. Interestingly, Umapathy is also a Mixed Martial Art (MMA) fighter. He made his acting debut in 2017, following in the footsteps of his father. While his performance in the film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay was appreciated by the fans, it was his appearance in the adventure-based reality show, Survivor, which gained him fame. Thambi Ramaiah also directed a film with him in the lead. However, Maniyaar Kudumbam received mixed reviews from viewers.