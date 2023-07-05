Arjun Sarja’s Younger Daughter Anjana’s Photo Goes Viral, Check It Out

Tamil actor-producer Arjun Sarja is constantly hitting headlines nowadays. He will be seen next in Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie also features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles along with Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand. Now, Arjun Sarja is in the limelight for some other reason. Reportedly, he has two daughters — Aishwarya Arjun and Anjana Sarja. His younger daughter Anjana is getting a lot of attention from fans, as recently some of her pictures went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

In the photograph, Anjana can be seen wearing a green crop top with skinny shorts. She can be seen posing amidst a small lake, surrounded by greenery. She looks very classy and stylish in this casual look. Anjana captioned the picture, “Riverday". The photo went viral in no time. Social media fans appreciated her photos. One user commented, “Wooow". Another wrote, “Love it."

Anjana is very active on Instagram. A few days back, she shared another picture, where she looked gorgeous.

In this photo, she exuded style in a classy white top and brown pants. She chose glowy makeup and red lips for this look. Anjana can be seen posing with a peach-coloured bag, which is a part of her handbag collection.