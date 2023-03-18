Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is known for attracting trouble for his controversial comments. KRK has already faced trouble for his derogatory statements and tweets regarding some top Bollywood actors as well as directors, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

The latest celebrity from B-town who has caused trouble for KRK is Manoj Bajpayee, who has filed a defamation case against the self-styled film critic.

Manoj Bajpayee alleged that he called him a “Charsi and Ganjedi" (weed and hash addict) in a series of tweets on July 26, 2021, damaging his reputation.

In relation to the defamation case, the Indore district court recently issued an arrest warrant against KRK for failing to appear before the court.

Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer and advocate Paresh Joshi said that the Judicial Magistrate First Class of the Indore district court had previously issued bailable warrants against KRK for his absence during the hearing. However, he failed to appear before the court.

Earlier in December 2022, KRK had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court pleading the defamation case against him be quashed, but the HC turned down his plea. KRK’s lawyers had claimed that the alleged tweets made by him, targeting Manoj Bajpayee, were not intentional. They appealed to the High Court that one of KRK’s Twitter accounts, named KRK box office, was sold off to someone called Saleem Ahmed in October 2020 under the Deed of Declaration or Agreement.

KRK earlier tried to tarnish the image of Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, claiming that KJo attempted suicide after incurring huge losses with the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

